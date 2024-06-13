Hailey Bieber is looking to her fellow moms for answers about pregnancy symptoms.

Bieber, 27, got candid about one of the more uncomfortable parts of her pregnancy journey while sharing a brand-new baby bump photo. “So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain? 😵‍💫🤰🏼🤰🏼,” she captioned a Wednesday, June 12, Instagram Story selfie.

She snapped the pic while seemingly relieving her back pain by sitting in a chair. Her baby bump was on display in a pair of black bike shorts, which she paired with a green quarter zip sweatshirt and black headphones. Bieber looked glowing with a fresh face and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Hailey has given fans several glimpses into her pregnancy since announcing last month that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Bieber. “Currently my biggest craving 🙈🙈🙈🙈,” she captioned a May 15 Instagram Story photo of a pickle topped with egg salad and hot sauce, adding, “🥲😂 and no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Related: Pregnant Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Album Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is bumping along throughout her first pregnancy. Hailey announced in May 2024 that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first baby together. “They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really […]

The Rhode founder has also shared many baby bump pics via social media. “The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹,” she captioned a May 15 Instagram slideshow, which featured shots of her rocking her bare stomach in a glittering pink butterfly top.”

Justin, 30, has shared his excitement about becoming a dad by posting many photos of his pregnant wife via Instagram. “They wish baby, they wish,” he captioned a May 24 slideshow which featured multiple shots of Hailey and her baby bump.

The couple, who wed in 2018, broke their pregnancy news in an Instagram video on May 9, revealing that they also renewed their vows. Hailey donned a stunning white off-the-shoulder lace Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello, which she paired with a hooded veil, gold watch and black sunglasses.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the pair “couldn’t be more excited” about becoming parents. “They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family.”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

The insider noted that Hailey’s pregnancy “feels like the light at the end of the tunnel” after the duo went through some difficult times. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments,” the source shared. “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

Another insider later told Us that Hailey has been “turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians.” Kylie, 26, reacted to Hailey and Justin’s pregnancy news by commenting several white hearts on their announcement post. Her sister Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, wrote in the post’s comments, “Ahhh here comes the tears again.”