Her “hero”! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is singing husband Tarek El Moussa’s praises after the Flip or Flop alum stepped in to help end a scary altercation on a recent flight.

“I have a story for you,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, captioned an Instagram Story clip on Monday, July 18, which featured her and Tarek, 40, laying in bed together after a long day of travel. “My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally attacked & physically got in flight attendants and pilots faces.”

Heather — who announced on Wednesday, July 13, that she and Tarek are expecting their first child together — also called her husband a hero to his face, which he took in stride.

“I have a big story to tell you guys tomorrow. My husband was a hero today,” the Netflix star revealed in the selfie video.

“Oh jeez,” Tarek replied, laughing next to her in the hotel bed.

“He was,” Heather insisted to the camera, to which the father of two replied, still cracking up, “Oh my gosh.”

Throughout the day, the couple — who tied the knot in October 2021 — kept fans updated on the “horrific” travel day via their respective Instagram Stories.

“What can go wrong, will go wrong,” Tarek summed up Monday’s events, which included multiple flight delays, gate changes and a canceled flight.

“OK, so we ran into some bad luck, we had to deplane,” the realtor shared via her Instagram Story earlier that day, which she posted from New York’s JFK airport. “But it’s better because the engine was having problems,” she reasoned and Tarek agreed. “So we’re OK with it.”

While the pair handled the day’s “bad luck” with smiles on their faces, Heather had just one complaint: “I’m starving, I’m pregnant, I need my food.”

The TV personality shared her pregnancy news with the world on Wednesday via an Instagram image from her and Tarek’s maternity photo shoot.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” Heather captioned the picture.

Baby El Moussa will be Heather’s first and Tarek’s third. The TLC personality shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️ ,” the real estate agent captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday, July 18, which featured photos of Taylor and Brayden cradling her baby bump while grinning from ear-to-ear. “It’s crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when “the one” with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being 🤰.”

Heather has been open about her IVF journey, recalling the “emotional” process to Us Weekly in May — and how her family got her through its “ups and downs.”

“I must say, having Tarek and Taylor and Brayden there for moral support was everything,” she told Us at the time, revealing her husband and stepkids’ sweet gesture. “They’d sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me.”

