Forgot about Dre? Meghan Markle certainly remembered the hip-hop icon at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry — even requesting one of his biggest hits with Ludacris at the reception.

“What is the vibe of a Harry and Meghan wedding? What tune was the one that got everyone going crazy?“ BBC’s “1Xtra Rap” host Tiffany Calver asked Idris Elba, who provided some entertainment at the royal wedding by DJing a set at the couple’s private evening reception. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex respectively, had an afternoon reception as well.)

While Whitney Houston‘s “I Want to Dance with Somebody” was a favorite — the guests “went off” when the track came on, the Wire alum, 49, told the radio show on Saturday, April 2 — it was Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” featuring the “Move Bitch” rapper that was specifically requested by the duchess.

“It was Meghan’s choice,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed.

Meghan, 40, and Harry’s lavish affair incorporated music throughout the entire day of festivities. The ceremony, which took place at George’s Chapel in Windsor, featured a gospel choir singing Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” and “This Little Light of Mine,” as well as an orchestra that played multiple classical pieces. Elton John performed for the newlyweds at the first reception.

Prior to Harry, 37, and Meghan’s nuptials in May 2018, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the actress was planning on incorporating her roots into the celebration.

“Meghan is keen to include some American traditions in this wedding,” the insider noted in January 2018.

Fitting, then, was the Suits alum’s request for Dr. Dre and Ludacris, particularly since the Beats by Dre founder hails from California. (Meghan also grew up in The Golden State.)

Though the rappers weren’t on hand to perform the song at the royal reception, they did reunite on stage four years later and perform the hit at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in February — which Harry attended with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

For her part, Meghan has been vocal about her favorite artists before. In a 2017 post on her since-defunct blog The Tig, the Bench author revealed a playlist of songs she was listening to at the moment, which included musicians such as Maggie Rogers and Janelle Monáe.

However, now that the royal couple are parents to Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months, it looks like their playlists have changed a little. After leading a group of school kids in a rendition of “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” in November 2021, Harry and Meghan remarked, per Marie Claire, that the children’s tune is one of Archie’s favorites.

