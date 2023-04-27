James Kennedy can’t even wrap his head around speculation that his ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss, also hooked up with Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies.

“Can I throw up anymore? I mean, like, God it’s just too much. All of it,” the 31-year-old DJ told Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 26, when the host, 54, brought up Shay, 37, denying the rumors on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

He went on to poke fun at chatter around Leviss, 28, checking into a mental health facility earlier this month. “If that happened, I would honestly have to, like, I don’t know go to a freaking, like, health spa or something,” Kennedy, who split from Leviss in late 2021, said.

Kennedy added, “But no, there’s no truth to that — please God.”

Shay, who shares daughter Summer Moon, 2, with Davies, told Cohen that there wasn’t “any truth” to claims Leviss — who was caught having an affair with Tom Sandoval last month — slept with the Australia native too.

“I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask,” the “Good As Gold” singer said on April 19. “He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ but, as a follow-up question [I asked], ‘Did she ever try?’ As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that hoe. He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did.”

Sandoval, 40, and Leviss’ months-long affair led to the end of his long-term relationship with Ariana Madix. While the Something About Her co-owner, 37, found out about the cheating on March 1, Sandoval admitted that the twosome first kissed in August 2022.

During Wednesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, which was filmed in September 2022, the cast continued to question Sandoval and Leviss’ close relationship after they were seen dancing at The Abbey together at 1 a.m., but he denied that he had crossed the line.

“No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I. Like, nothing,” Sandoval said as he grinned in a confessional. “Like it wouldn’t happen between you know … me and Katie [Maloney].”

Earlier in the episode, he told the cameras: “Raquel and I were not dancing all close in a dark corner of a speakeasy. A bunch of us just went to The Abbey. Two of those people happened to be Raquel and I.”

Shay, meanwhile, defended Leviss at the time of filming.

“Brock is like a big brother [to Raquel], as is Sandoval. I would trust him in the same bed with her,” Shay said. “For them to say that they don’t trust Raquel around their men, that is not OK.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.