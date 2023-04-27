Showing her allegiance. Scheana Shay refused to believe any rumors about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s relationship months before their affair made headlines.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Wednesday, April 26, Scheana, 37, and Ally Lewber discussed speculation into Tom, 40, and Ariana Madix‘s nearly decade-long relationship.

“The other night, [James Kennedy and I] saw Tom and Raquel at The Abbey. Then later we were like, ‘Oh that is weird because it is 2 a.m.’ And I mentioned it the next day at Lala [Kent]‘s and Katie [Maloney] was like, ‘Tom and Ariana have a weird no rules thing,'” the Bravo newcomer told Scheana. “But later I went and told James that and he said, ‘So they are in an open relationship.'”

In response, the “Good as Gold” singer slammed the claims that Tom and Ariana, 37, weren’t monogamous, saying, “They are two of my best friends and this would be the first I am hearing of it and I don’t believe it whatsoever. The fact that Katie said that and she put that out there is disgusting.”

According to Scheana, the rumors came from Katie’s issues with Raquel, 28, kissing her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz. (The Utah native announced her split from Schwartz, 40, in March 2022 after more than 10 years together.)

Scheana went on to say that she would “feel comfortable” with husband Brock Davies spending time with Raquel on his own. “Brock is like a big brother [to Raquel], as is Sandoval. I would trust him in the same bed with her,” the California native, who tied the knot with Brock, 32, in August 2021, told Ally. “From them to say that they don’t trust Raquel around their men, that is not OK.”

Later in the episode, Scheana warned Sandoval that conversations were happening about his personal life. “Katie said, ‘Raquel’s now going after Sandoval,'” she told the businessman, who didn’t seem thrilled.

Sandoval laughed off the concerns into his connection with Raquel, saying, “You know it is funny that you say that because of the hatred toward Raquel … At the f—king Abbey? We know everybody there. It is not a place where I would take a secret f—king rendezvous. That is the most ridiculous f—king thing ever.”

He quipped: “But if it was true, I wanted to ask if you and Brock would maybe want to come over when [Ariana] gets back and we can hang out.”

Season 10 originally focused on Schwartz and Raquel’s makeout session before turning the spotlight on Sandoval. Offscreen, meanwhile, Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval had an ongoing affair with the model. Sandoval and Ariana ultimately called it quits due to his infidelity.

The Missouri native later issued a public apology to the Florida native after initially only addressing the backlash his Los Angeles business received when he broke his silence.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

More recently, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman claimed Ariana was “fully in denial” when he tried to pull the plug on their romance in the past. “It scared me. It really scared me,” he said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month about their alleged Valentine’s Day breakup. “That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f–king — how much that hurts me?”

At the time, Sandoval also offered an update on where he and Raquel stand now. “We’re really good friends. We are not putting any label on it.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.