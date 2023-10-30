Jana Kramer made sure her ex-husband Mike Caussin read the special shout-out she gave him in her new book, The Next Chapter.

“I know that you have not read the book, but there is one part I do want you to read,” Kramer, 39, told Caussin, 36, on the Monday, October 30, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “And it’s right here in the acknowledgments.”

Despite some hesitation, Caussin followed Kramer’s demands and read the acknowledgements aloud. “To my ex, thank you for showing me that there can be kindness and respect on the other side of a story we both didn’t see going this way,” the former NFL star stated.

Kramer — who welcomed kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with Caussin before their 2021 split — noted that she wanted to show him some appreciation after feeling like he “always had to fall on the sword and say sorry” during their six-year marriage. “I struggled with saying sorry in our relationship because I always just said, ‘Well, you did this,’ or, ‘You did that,’” she explained. “I do want to say I’m sorry for any part that I played in anything that made you feel a certain way about yourself or that you’ve held on to, and I’m just sorry for any piece that I played in that story.”

Caussin accepted his ex’s apology, but not before defending Kramer’s past actions. “Having dated over the last two and a half years, I’m finding it that — not to categorize all of you women — but women have a very hard time apologizing,” he joked. “For whatever reason, it’s very difficult for your species to apologize.”

Later on in the podcast, Caussin explained that he didn’t need to read Kramer’s book because he trusts “whatever [she] wrote about.” He continued: “It has nothing to do with whether I agree with any of it ‘cause it doesn’t have to do with me. That’s the whole point. That’s why it doesn’t matter if I agree or disagree. That’s why I didn’t want to read it because it doesn’t matter. It’s about you, it’s about your next chapter, and I just see the person that you are now and I, you know, have so much love and respect for you and I support you unconditionally.”

Kramer’s book, which was released on October 24, follows the year after her messy split from Caussin. In addition to discussing Caussin’s multiple cheating scandals and alleging he told her he “never really loved her” during a divorce argument, Kramer claimed in the book that Caussin once threw wet laundry at her during an argument.

The two got into a fight after Caussin did not wash a specific bra Kramer needed to wear following her 2021 breast augmentation. “’I didn’t know you were such a f—king cripple,’” Kramer recalled her ex stating, after which he allegedly began throwing the wet clothing at her, causing her to fall on the floor and cry.

“In true Ex fashion, he said, ‘That didn’t hurt. Get the f—k up,’” she wrote. Kramer did not specify Caussin by name in the book. “Everything clicked for me in that laundry room — I needed to wake up.”

The former couple called it quits in April 2021 after Kramer discovered Caussin cheated on her once again. The two have since moved on to become cordial coparents to their two children.

“I think we’re doing a really great job and I’m really proud of us for the way that we’ve coparented and how we have just kinda let our own story lines go and just focus on the kids,” Kramer — who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Allan Russell — exclusively told Us Weekly in April.