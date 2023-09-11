Jana Kramer is defending Tom Sandoval in the wake of his affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss despite being cheated on herself in the past.

“I don’t want everyone to be canceled,” Kramer, 39, stated on the Monday, September 11, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “Just because you make mistakes doesn’t mean you should be canceled, just like my ex [Mike Caussin] shouldn’t be canceled, just like someone who says something wrong. You shouldn’t be canceled for something when we’re all human, we all make mistakes.”

News broke in March that Sandoval, 40, split from his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, due to his affair with Leviss, 28, which lasted more than six months. Scandoval and Leviss have since become the targets of backlash from fans and Bravo castmates alike as the scandal — dubbed “Scandoval” — continued to unfold.

Kramer went on to note that being on reality TV puts the Pump Rules stars’ lives “under a microscope,” adding, “There are so many things that we do on a daily basis that if people’s lives were under a microscope, everybody would be getting ‘paused,’ in every genre of category.”

Related: Scandoval Success! How 'Pump Rules' Cast Financially Benefited From Affair Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal came with an unexpected paycheck for several Vanderpump Rules stars. When the Bravo series kicked off season 10 in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Tom Schwartz‘s hookup with Leviss amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana […]

While she doesn’t condone cheating, Kramer said she thinks everyone deserves a second chance. “We’re all just human,” she added.

Kramer was previously called out for criticizing Madix’s decision to continue living with Sandoval after their split. Madix explained on an August episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast that the decision was due to finances and not wanting to uproot her pets’ lives, describing her “decent setup” in the duo’s home. “My room is kind of like my little apartment. I stay in my own little zone,” she said.

Related: Everything to Know About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Vanderpump Rules has officially been renewed for season 11 — and viewers are in for a messy return in the aftermath of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. As […]

Kramer, for her part, accused Madix of using her pets as an excuse to stay put. “I don’t understand the whole cat and dog thing. That’s confusing to me,” she told listeners during the September 4 episode of her own podcast. “But for someone she hates so much, it’s interesting to me — ‘cause again, I’ve been cheated on, I know — I would never stay in the home of someone that did that, no matter how much money or how little money I had. I would stay with a friend or something.”

The One Tree Hill alum continued: “I get how angry and upset [Ariana] was — but it’s just so mean, some of the things that they said about Raquel. I get what she did was messed up — but everyone is so mean and so hurtful.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin, 36, in April 2021 after nearly six years of marriage. Before calling it quits, the pair were candid about their issues as Caussin worked through his sex addiction and past infidelity. She has since moved on with soccer coach Allan Russell, who proposed in May. The couple announced one month later that they are expecting their first baby together. (Kramer and Caussin share daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4.)

Madix, for her part, has found new love post-Scandoval with boyfriend Daniel Wai. The duo began dating in April after they were spotted hanging out together at Coachella.