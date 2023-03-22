A country crooner and his queen. Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean commemorated their eighth wedding anniversary by sharing heartfelt social media tributes to each other.

“8 years 2 kids and a million memories. Happy Anniversary baby,” the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer, 46, captioned a Tuesday, March 21, Instagram photo of him and Brittany, 34. “Thanks for being an amazing mom, wife and my best friend. You make me the happiest dude in the world and I love u so much. 🥂”

The former NBA cheerleader, for her part, shared a carousel of pictures of the couple. “8 years married and forever to go,” she wrote.

The duo — who tied the knot in March 2015 — share son Memphis, 5, and daughter Navy, 4. Their relationship began with a scandal after Jason was spotted cozying up to Brittany at a bar in September 2012 when he was still married to ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

The Grammy winner — who shares daughters Keeley, 20, and Kendyl, 15, with Ussery, 43 — issued a public apology amid the controversy.

“The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar,” he wrote in a lengthy Facebook statement at the time. “I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that’s the end of the story.” Jason added that he was sorry for “embarrassing my family and myself.”

Less than one year later, the “She’s Country” singer filed for divorce from Ussery in April 2013. That same month, Jason opened up to Us about the split.

“This is a really tough time for my entire family,” he said at the time. “Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple. She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority.”

The Georgia native and Brittany have continued to spark controversy throughout their relationship. In October 2021, the My Kinda Party musician doubled down on the pair’s decision to dress their children in clothing that slammed President Joe Biden.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” Jason wrote via Instagram at the time. “This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way. #unapologetic.”

The former American Idol contestant, meanwhile, drew backlash in August 2022 for making allegedly transphobic comments.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany wrote via Instagram at the time.

Several celebrities subsequently slammed the remarks, including Voice alum Cassadee Pope, who tweeted, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Marren Morris replied to Pope, sharing her disapproval of Brittany’s comments. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” she wrote via Twitter, referring to the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol building.

As Brittany continued to double down on her statement amid her feud with Morris, 32, her husband also weighed in on the drama, calling the boutique owner “MY Barbie” in an Instagram comment.