No bad blood here. Jennie Garth shut down rumors that she and her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty have reignited their past feud.

After the actress, 50, posted pics of herself and several fellow 90s Con celebrity guests via Instagram on Monday, March 20, fans were quick to notice that Doherty, 51, was noticeably missing from photos on the What I Like About You alum’s social feed, despite both being in attendance at the convention — which took place in Hartford, Connecticut, from Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19.

Garth addressed the drama in a comment on one of her Instagram posts on Sunday. “Ok. Everyone needs to take a deep breath,” she wrote. “1. i simply didn’t have a picture of me with shannon [sic] on my phone to add. 2. i didn’t have access to a shannon banner backstage. Like there wasn’t one lying in the pile. 3. we had almost completely diff schedules so sadly we barely saw each other. 4. stop making assumptions when you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. 5. please stop reaching to paint such a negative narrative. here and everywhere.”

The Mystery Girls alum — who tied the knot with husband Dave Abrams in 2015 — shared the comment on a video she posted, featuring pics of herself with fellow convention attendees Elizabeth Berkley, Caroline Rhea, Candace Cameron Bure, Melissa Joan Hart and Danica McKellar, as well as fellow 90210 costars Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering. The photo slideshow also included a selfie she snapped with her daughter Luca Bella, 25. (Garth also shares daughters Lola, 20, and Fiona, 16, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli.)

Later that day, Garth fulfilled fans’ wishes by sharing a 90210 cast photo featuring Doherty via Instagram. “Sorry LAST one!” Garth captioned the pic. “Someone just sent me this and I knew you’d all love to see!”

Garth and Doherty were known to have butted heads during their time on the hit teen drama. Back in August 2019, the Bad Influence star revealed that she and the Charmed actress almost got into a physical altercation on set.

“I can only remember one incident and that was when, yeah, we took it outside,” Garth revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’m a Midwestern girl. I spent some time in Glendale, Arizona, and that makes you tough.” When asked by host Andy Cohen who won the fight, the A Kindhearted Christmas star shared that a few of the male cast members held them back from doing any damage to each other.

Spelling, 49, meanwhile, noted that she stayed out of the incident, telling Cohen, “I stayed in my dressing room when it was happening, shaking.”

Luckily, the two buried the hatchet years before reuniting onscreen as fictionalized versions of themselves on the 2019 series BH90210. “I think when you’re 18, your personalities conflict, and then you meet up 10 or 15 years later and the playing ground is totally different and you’re fine,” Doherty told Entertainment Weekly in 2008. “The first moment I saw her it was like, ‘OK, this is going to be good.”

The Heathers star continued: “It was like, ‘Hey.’ Then a hug. It’s like going to a war together. You’ve already been in the trenches together. You learned so much from that first war. That second war, you know what you need to do to make the set the most peaceful environment you can possibly have.”