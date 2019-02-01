New digs! Jennifer Garner has a new home to call her own after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck in November.

The Peppermint actress, 46, downsized from the 8,798 square-foot mansion she once shared with the Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star, also 46, with a 3,245 square-foot single-family home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles that she purchased for $7.9 million.

Garner’s latest residence was built in the 1930s and features four bedrooms and three baths — just enough space for the Alias alum and her three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6, whom she shares with Affleck.

The former couple sold the nine-bedroom, 14-bath home they purchased together in March 2009 to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo for more than $30 million in December 2018.

The two-time Oscar winner, meanwhile, purchased a larger, 13,454 square-foot estate in the Pacific Palisades for $19 million in April.

Affleck and Garner separated in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They both filed for divorce nearly two years later in April 2017, though they didn’t finalize the details of their agreement, which specifies joint custody of their children, until after Affleck had completed rehab in October 2018. A judge signed off on the paperwork one month later.

The education activist has since moved on with businessman John Miller. The couple are “more in love than ever,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer. John has discussed marrying Jen.”

As for the Runner executive producer, he ended his fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton in October after nearly two months of dating.

