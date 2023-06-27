Jennifer Lawrence‘s press tour for No Hard Feelings just keeps giving — and so does she, if you just became a new father at age 79.

The Oscar winner, 32, revealed that she sent her Silver Linings Playbook costar Robert De Niro a very special gift after he welcomed his seventh child in April. “I did one better,” Lawrence said during a Monday, June 26, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when asked whether she’d sent De Niro a gift. “I sent over a baby nurse.”

Andy Cohen — who is the father of son Ben, 4, and daughter Lucy, 13 months — went on to praise Lawrence for sending such a thoughtful gift, as there’s nothing better than a good night’s sleep when you’re a new parent.

“I’m really happy for him,” Lawrence added of De Niro.

The Goodfellas actor revealed in May that he and girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who began dating in summer 2021, had recently welcomed their first child together, his seventh. De Niro shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He later welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Last month, De Niro confirmed that his and Chen’s daughter, Gia Virginia, arrived on April 6. During a May episode of CBS Mornings, host Gayle King said that De Niro told her he and Chen are “over the moon about this little girl.”

While Lawrence shares De Niro’s enthusiasm for the new baby, she joked that she’s somewhat less excited about another big piece of celebrity news: Kylie Jenner‘s relationship with Timothée Chalamet. Lawrence has been close with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, and she starred alongside Chalamet, 27, in 2021’s Don’t Look Up.

“I don’t like that he didn’t get my permission,” Lawrence quipped when asked how she feels about Chalamet dating Jenner, 25. “But I support it.”

Jenner and Chalamet, who have been linked since April, were photographed together for the first time earlier this month. “Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the duo. “They both have incredibly busy schedules.”

The source added that some of Kylie’s family members, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, have met Chalamet. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider noted. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”