Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight after rumors ran rampant that she had a “secret fling” with Liam Hemsworth while he was still with Miley Cyrus.

The No Hard Feelings actress, 32, addressed the speculation while playing “Plead the Fifth” on the Monday, June 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked about Cyrus’ music video for “Flowers” — which fans believed included a shady dig at Lawrence — the Kentucky native was quick to shut down cheating rumors.

“Not true,” she asserted. “I would love to [respond]. It’s not true. Total rumor.”

Lawrence continued: “I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up. So I just assume that was, like, a coincidence.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star confessed on the Bravo show in 2015 that she and Hemsworth had kissed, but the twosome never seriously pursued a romance. “Liam and I grew up together,” she said of her Hunger Games costar at the time. “Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?”

Earlier this year, fans began to wonder whether Cyrus made a reference to the Oscar winner in the “Flowers” footage. The Disney Channel alum sported a vintage, metallic gold dress in the video — which looked similar to one Lawrence wore while posing next to Hemsworth at a 2012 Hunger Games premiere.

In the single, Cyrus reflects on beginning a new chapter after a breakup. “I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry, but then remembered I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand,” she sings. “Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand. I can take myself dancing and I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

The “Jaded” singer and Hemsworth began their on-off romance in 2009 after working together on the movie The Last Song. The duo tied the knot in 2018, but they were married for less than one year before calling it quits. Cyrus and the Australia native finalized their divorce in 2020.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” the Hannah Montana alum noted in an interview with British Vogue published in May, referring to her whirlwind marriage. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

Hemsworth and the “Malibu” artist have moved on with Gabriella Brooks and Maxx Morando, respectively, since their split. Lawrence, meanwhile, exchanged vows with Cooke Maroney in 2019. The twosome welcomed son Cy in 2022.

While Lawrence and the Isn’t It Romantic actor never fully explored their chemistry off camera, the pair formed a close bond during their Hunger Games days. In 2014, the Passengers star praised Hemsworth for helping her become more confident in the spotlight.

“He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself,” she told Nylon. “It’s my biggest weakness: negotiating. I’m a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He’s always on time, he’s always doing his job, and he’s good about making sure that things stay fair. He’s teaching me to toughen up a little bit. That was important. I need that.”