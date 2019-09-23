



As she gets ready to marry Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence can cross the registry off her to-dos. The Dark Phoenix actress has her wish list all set, and she’s showing off her must-haves in an Amazon wedding registry viewable online.

“Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming,” Lawrence, 29, writes on the site. “For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place.”

First up on the list are items for hosting and happy hours — including Riedel martini glasses, a Swissmar copper fondue set and a Sagaform wine carafe. “I love to host people at home,” the Oscar winner reveals. “Whether it’s a few friends for drinks or a larger dinner party, here are a few favorite party essentials that will make sure your guests have everything they need.”

Farther down on the registry are the travel accessories Lawrence is craving, such as the Kindle Paperwhite, a Pendleton cosmetic case and a Jet&Bo cashmere travel set. “I travel a lot for work, and these are a few of the best items I’ve found over the years to help me arrive feeling refreshed and ready to explore,” she writes. “Don’t leave for your honeymoon without them!”

Then come kitchen essentials, like a Le Creuset Dutch oven, a Ninja multi-cooker and a Fox Run marble rolling pin. “I love trying new recipes, so it’s important to have the right tools in the kitchen,” the Hunger Games star explains. “Here are a few items I love, and a few that I can’t wait to start using. Cooking for two is always more fun!”

Maroney, 35, proposed to Lawrence in February after connecting with the Kentucky native less than a year prior. “He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” the actress said of Maroney in June interview with Entertainment Tonight. She added that accepting the art gallery director’s proposal was “a very, very easy decision.”

That same month, a source told Us Weekly that Lawrence and Maroney “want the wedding to be simple and sophisticated” and that it “won’t be an over-the-top celebration.”

The couple sparked speculation that they had secretly wed on September 16 when they were spotted at New York City’s marriage bureau. “Jennifer had her head rested on Cooke’s shoulder and they were holding hands,” an onlooker told Us.

Previously, Lawrence dated Nicholas Hoult from 2011 to 2014, Chris Martin in 2015 and Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

