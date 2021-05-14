Keeping her cool! Jennifer Lopez was a “consummate professional” while filming Shotgun Wedding amid her split from Alex Rodriguez, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“You wouldn’t even know she was going through issues in her relationship,” the insider says. “She’s always professional in everything she does and doesn’t let her personal life get in the way. Breakups, marriages, and divorces are all part of life. Life goes on and that’s how she handles it.”

While working on the upcoming comedy alongside Josh Duhamel in the Dominican Republic, which started filming on location in March, the Hustlers star sprained her ankle, the source adds. The injury, however, “didn’t stop” the “Jenny From the Block” singer.

“She’s an athlete and handles her injuries like a pro,” the insider says.

The Shades of Blue alum, 51, and the former MLB player, 45, announced their split on April 15 after shutting down breakup speculation a month prior and reconnecting briefly in the Dominic Republic. At the time, the pair said in a statement to the Today show that they are “better off as friends.”

She and Duhamel, 48, who play an engaged couple in the romantic comedy, wrapped Shotgun Wedding a week later on April 21.

“She’s very busy with work and she juggles multiple projects at once on top of being a mom and raising her children. She has no time for drama in her life,” the source adds. “Once she’s done one project, she jumps into the next one. She’s unstoppable and her work ethic is unmatched.”

Duhamel praised Lopez’s work ethic during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday, May 11.

“She’s a big presence and she’s a boss,” the Safe Haven actor said. “She was always present, always collaborative. [She] came with ideas [and] really wants to do a good job. And just, like, a total pro and a sweetheart. She is a powerhouse, but she’s also a very sweet girl. She is Jenny from The Block in lot of ways.”

Since the split, Lopez has been making headlines for spending time with former fiancé Ben Affleck. The exes, who were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004, were spotted in L.A. and later spent several days together in Montana over Mother’s Day weekend.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together,” a source revealed on Monday, May 10, noting that the former flames “looked very happy” during their Big Sky getaway.

A second insider told Us that friends close to the Grammy nominee “won’t be surprised if they end up together,” with a third source noting that the Argo director, 48, and the musician have “always remained friends.”

Rodriguez, however, is “jealous” of the rumored new romance and is “still holding out hope they can reconcile,” a separate source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Lopez previously married Marc Anthony in June 2004, following her initial breakup with Affleck. The two musicians separated in July 2011 and share 13-year-old twins Emme and Max. The Maid in Manhattan actress then dated Rodriguez for two years before getting engaged in March 2019. The pair called it quits two years later after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Affleck, for his part, separated from Jennifer Garner in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized three years later. The Massachusetts native shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with the 13 Going on 30 star, 49. The Oscar winner most recently split from Ana de Armas in January after dating for 10 months.

With reporting by Diana Cooper