Still close? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola commented on her former Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s TikTok video months after Polizzi announced her departure from the MTV spinoff.

“Welp, to TikTok & Chris 🤷🏽‍♀️,” the mother of three, 32, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, alongside a TikTok video.

The clip shows the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star dancing in unison with her 5-year-old daughter, Giovanna, in their kitchen to Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

Polizzi’s best friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, commented on the adorable video, writing, “I AM LIVING!!!!!” shortly after it was posted.

What some fans of the MTV show might not have expected was Giancola’s comment on the clip. “Awww !” the former reality star wrote.

The New Jersey native, 33, is the only original member who didn’t return for the Jersey Shore revival, which was picked up in 2017.

At the time of the show’s premiere in 2018, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Giancola didn’t regret her decision not to take part in the show.

“She if she went back on it would be toxic,” the insider said in May 2018, noting that her choice had a lot to do with being around her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Giancola’s former roommates, including Polizzi and Farley, 34, were quick to congratulate her, despite her walking away from the show, when the jewelry designer got engaged to Christian Biscardi in March 2019.

“OMG IM SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!!” Polizzi wrote on Giancola’s announcement at the time. “You deserve the world and i love him!!”

Farley added: “Omg omg omg !!!! I’m so freaking happy for you.”

In December 2019, the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast host announced that she wouldn’t be returning to Family Vacation, which leaves a hole in the cast.

Angelina Pivarnick thinks Giancola should come back, even though none of the women from the series have been asked to be a part of her bridal party, or know if they’re invited to her upcoming nuptials.

“I said this in the beginning — like, years ago — that [Giancola] should return, but she’s living her best life,” Pivarnick, 33, told Us exclusively in December. “She’s getting married soon — good for her. She looks so amazing.”