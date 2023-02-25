Bringing the laughs! Jim Gaffigan is known for his humorous characters and stand-up comedy sets, and he’s just as hilarious in real life.

“My favorite item in my wardrobe is a fancy robe that my wife [Jeannie Gaffigan] got me. I used to make jokes that I hated robes, but this robe is so nice. When I put it on, I’m like, ‘I should just live in this,’” the Linoleum star, 56, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Jim and Jeannie, 52, wed in 2000 before going on to welcome five children: Marre, 17, Jack, 16, Katie, 12, Michael, 10, and Patrick, 9. “The most challenging thing about being a dad of five is everything — and remembering that they can’t help it,” Jim tells Us.

The Jim Gaffigan Show alum has long been candid about his large brood and watching his children grow up.

“It was a mistake,” Jim joked during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this month. “I would say all of them. It’s a lot … and my wife works so hard [and] I try to travel as much as I can, but there is always help. There’s a babysitter or a helper, and these people have incredible backstories.”

He quipped: “After they’ve worked for us for a month, they always come up and say the same thing, ‘I quit,’ and I’ll ask, ‘Do you need more money?’ And they’re like, ‘I’m going back to North Korea, that place is like a vacation compared to your family.’”

Despite using his children as joke fodder, the Luca voice actor and Jeannie always wanted a big brood.

“Because Jim and I both come from large families (he’s one of six and I’m one of nine), five kids never seemed like a big deal,” Jeannie recalled during a joint Reveal With Drew and Jonathan Scott interview with her husband in January 2021. “We always figured out a system to make it work. Then, during quarantine [for the coronavirus pandemic], all the things we had in place to maintain structure vanished instantly: no more sitters, school, camps, helpers, outings, etc. Suddenly we were like, ‘Oh, my God! We have five kids!’”

Jim — who stars in Linoleum, which hits theaters on Friday, February 24