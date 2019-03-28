Sophie Turner gave a sweet shoutout to fiancé Joe Jonas on Wednesday, March 27 — and he quickly returned the favor with a flirty response.

“Apparently it’s #JoeDay so here’s my favorite Joe of them all. My Joe,” the Game of Thrones actress, 23, captioned an Instagram Story that showed her beau looking directly at the camera as he grasped a cigar while aboard a yacht in Miami.

“Checking u out tho,” the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner, 29, replied in a screenshot posted to his Stories alongside a winking, tongue out emoji.

Turner — who is set to wed Jonas in France this summer — wasn’t the only one in the famous clan to pay tribute to the “Sucker” singer. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to Nick Jonas, also got in on the fun, sharing an “appreciation” post.

Earlier this week, the redheaded star opened up about about her thoughts on getting married prior to meeting Joe. “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” the U.K.-born actress told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Tuesday, March 26.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” she added. “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.” (Turner turned 23 on February 21.)

It wasn’t the first time the Dark Phoenix actress has spoken candidly about how her soon-to-be husband has changed her life. “I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done,” she explained in Glamour U.K.’s March issue. “I hadn’t been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while I kept thinking, ‘Who am I?’”

Turner — who got engaged to Joe in October 2017 — added: “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

Joe and Turner both starred in the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video alongside Nick, Priyanka, Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

