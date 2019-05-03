Joe Jonas Shares Photos of New Wife Sophie Turner After Surprise Wedding

Honeymooning on Instagram! Joe Jonas lavished praise on new wife Sophie Turner on Instagram on Thursday, May 2, hours after tying the knot with her in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The photos show a smoky-eyed Turner, 23, dressed in a sculptural floral top, posing with a bright red landline phone. “Hot Damnnnnnnn 🔥,” Jonas, 29, wrote in his caption.

Diplo, who was present at the couple’s Sin City nuptials and streamed the ceremony live on Instagram, commented to call the singer a “lucky guy.”

After applying for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada, Jonas and Turner exchanged vows — and Ring Pops — in front of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Joe Jonas, Danielle Jonas and an Elvis Presley impersonator on Wednesday, May 1. Country stars Dan + Shay played their hit “Speechless” while the Game of Thrones actress, dressed in a white silk Bevza jumpsuit and a white veil, walked down the aisle. Afterward, the newlyweds jumped into their hotel’s hot tub, still wearing their wedding outfits.

Earlier that night, the Jonas Brothers performed of a medley of their solo and group hits at the BBMAs. Footage from backstage showed Turner wishing her soon-to-be husband good luck. “You’ll kill it!” she told him.

Though the ceremony seemed impromptu, TMZ later reported that the DNCE frontman and his bride had booked the Vegas chapel a week prior.

On Thursday, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple will marry a second time in France next month. But now that Turner is already a married woman, she’ll take her groom’s last name, wishing “to use the name Sophie Belinda Jonas,” according to a marriage certificate obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The couple started dating in fall 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017.

