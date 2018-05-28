John Cena tweeted a telling message after his relationship drama with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella aired on the season premiere of Total Bellas on Sunday, May 27.

“Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around,” the Blockers star tweeted.

The message came hours after the E! show revealed the former couple’s issues as they celebrated their engagement on Sunday’s episode. What was supposed to be a happy occasion was marred by Bella’s feelings of anxiety and came after she admitted something “didn’t feel right” while she was wedding dress shopping.

“I just feel like I’m on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I’m going to explode,” she said. “It’s just all too much for me.”

Later in the episode, the pair had an emotional conversation about their future, with Bella, 34, opening up about wanting to have kids — something the 41-year-old WWE star had previously said he was not interested in. It prompted him to tell her that he wasn’t sure if they “should go through with” the wedding.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the couple had called off their engagement after six years together. Since then Cena appears to have had a change of heart, appearing on the Today show earlier this month and saying, “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”

The pair were also spotted together in San Diego on May 19.

