Jordyn Woods made a few last-minute adjustments to her calendar in the wake of her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson — including the addition of a business trip overseas.

“Jordyn is thrilled to be in London and actually timed her trip around when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped so she could distract herself and focus on the future,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, referencing the Wednesday, March 27, debut of the E! reality series’ season 16 supertease, in which Khloé Kardashian broke down in tears over her now-ex-boyfriend Thompson’s infidelity.

“[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it,” the source tells Us. “It’s still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It’s humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She’s trying to look fabulous on social media, but it’s still a lot for any person to deal with.”

In the emotional new KUWTK trailer, Kardashian, 34, yells into her phone, “My family was ruined!” She also points out, “I’m not just a TV show, this is my life.”

The Good American cofounder ended her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson, 28, in mid-February after finding out that he cheated on her with Woods, 21, who had been best friends with Kylie Jenner for years. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was previously caught being unfaithful in April 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s now-11-month-old daughter, True. (Thompson is also the father of son Prince, 2, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Woods, who is in London for the launch of her Eylure false eyelashes collection, admitted on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, earlier this month that the athlete kissed her goodbye as she left his house party. However, she insisted there was “no tongue” and “no making out.”

A source previously told Us exclusively that Kardashian wants to move on with her life “for the sake of her mental health, True and the sake of her family.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Woods’ rep for comment.

