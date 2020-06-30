Doing it her way! Dame Judi Dench opened up about the unique way she’s passed the time away during the coronavirus quarantine: filming TikToks with her grandson, Sam Williams.

“It saved my life,” the 85-year-old actress told Channel 4 News on Wednesday, June 24. “I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas, so he got very strict. He made me do it.”

Throughout the pandemic, Dench has popped up in many of her 22-year-old grandchild’s TikToks. The duo are often seen dancing together but they also put on silly skits.

The Cats star revealed how committed the two were to the TikTok process, saying: “I had to rehearse. I had to rehearse all those moves, don’t just think that comes naturally.”

TikTok is not necessarily a place fans expected to find Dench. The Oscar winner has graced the screen in many major motion pictures, including Shakespeare In Love and several films within the James Bond franchise. However, Dench is uncertain if she will ever see any movies in theaters again due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s a desperate feeling. Will they ever open again? I don’t know,” she explained to Channel 4 News. “Certainly, I’m sure not in my lifetime. I can’t see how it’s going to recover.”

Dench continued, “I’m not saying it should be more prioritized than anything else, but it just is going to be a very serious effect on all of us.”

In the meantime, Tony award winner will continue “rehearsing my TikTok” and enjoying other activities including painting.

TikTok has been all the rage throughout quarantine. The digital space was previously populated by every day people and social media stars, but celebrities have also found their place on the platform amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Kylie Jenner has appeared in dance videos and skits with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, while Jason Derulo has shared silly comedic uploads. Bachelorette alums Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown and Bachelor star Matt James shared several funny TikTok videos with their “Quarantine Crew.”

Lizzo, for her part, used TikTok to shut down haters criticizing her over her fitness and wellness journey. The 32-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer also gave an inside look at what she consumes as part of her vegan diet.

