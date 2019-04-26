Jelena shippers got a thrill on Thursday, April 25, when Justin Bieber’s search history showed mentions of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and her Coachella performance.

The search history appeared in an Instagram video Bieber, 25, posted on Thursday. The pop star — who married Hailey Baldwin in 2018 after breaking up with Gomez, 26, earlier in the year — explained himself later that day.

“The video of selena singing taki taki came up after my wife and i watched my coachella performance,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “Obviously she’s going to be in the related catagory [sic], it litterally [sic] was the next video that played.. to fans and people who think im maliciously trying to start s–t grow up.”

He added: “This idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy. These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything.. go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life.”

The “Sorry” singer’s Instagram comments came nearly a month after he defended his marriage to Baldwin, 22, saying that he didn’t exchange vows with the model out of spite toward Gomez.

“Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex,” Bieber wrote on Instagram on March 26. “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. … This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ … Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me.”

Earlier that month, a source told Us Weekly that Bieber has “stayed away from Selena to be loyal to Hailey,” and a different source said he is “extremely focused on his relationship” and is trying to “spend as much time with Hailey as possible.”

Bieber dated Gomez dated on and off between 2011 and 2018. The couple split weeks before Bieber got back together with Baldwin, whom he had dated two years prior. He and Baldwin married in New York City last September.

