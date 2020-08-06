Bonded for life! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) cemented their relationship once again, this time by getting baptized at the same time.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together,” Justin, 26, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 5.

The Canadian crooner shared a series of photos from the ceremony, including one of the pair being blessed as their bottom halves were submerged in water. The other photos showed the lovebirds going fully underwater and coming back up side by side.

“This was one of most special moments of my life,” the “Yummy” singer added. “Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

Minutes later, Justin posted a photo of himself sitting on a boat on a lake, and captioned it “Feeling so blessed.”

The couple, who wed in September 2018, took part in the religious experience days after posting photos from one of their summer road trips.

“So relaxed on our roadtrip .. so grateful to be making these memories with the love of my life @haileybieber,” the musician wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 30.

A month prior, a source told Us Weekly that the duo may be getting closer to having kids.

“Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together,” the insider told Us on June 23. “Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

Following their New York courthouse nuptials in 2018 and their second ceremony a year later in South Carolina, the couple have been together nonstop.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the “Baby” singer and model’s closeness as a couple has become even more apparent — especially with their The Biebers on Watch series.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed,” Justin wrote via Instagram in May, alongside a photo with his love. “You’re [sic] humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER.”

The Drop the Mic host, 23, echoed her husband’s sentiments about enjoying their time together in quarantine during an Instagram Live Q&A in April.

“I’ve been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule,” she said. “I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy.”