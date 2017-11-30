Still going strong! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attended church services together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 29, and were all smiles as they exited, walking to their respective cars. Bieber, 23, kept it casual for the outing, wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt, while Gomez, 25, wore a striped top with a brown jacket and showed off her newly blonde tresses.

The off-and-on couple recently reignited their romance following Gomez’s split from The Weeknd, her boyfriend of nearly a year, and have been seemingly inseparable since. In addition to multiple outings at church and restaurants, as well as spending time at each other’s houses, the duo, who last split in 2014, were spotted kissing at Bieber’s hockey game in Los Angeles on November 15.

“Selena and Justin are back together,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin.”

The time feels right for the couple, who sources tell Us began talking again following Gomez’s kidney transplant in May. A second source noted: “They have both grown up tremendously and think that this is their time to get back to where they were before, but more in love than ever.”

A third pal revealed to Us that in recent months, Bieber’s increased dedication to his faith is what “brought them back together.” The exes would “see each other at bible study or at Hillsong Church on Sundays in L.A. and New York,” said the source. “The community there is pretty tight-knit.”

Hillsong’s lead pastor, Carl Lentz, recently told Us that Bieber is truly dedicated to God. “I think Justin has a really deep, mature relationship with Jesus,” said Lentz, who reveals in his new book, Own The Moment, that he baptized Bieber in NBA player Tyson Chandler’s bathtub. “I don’t think my teaching or my preaching has made even remotely as big of an impact as his own desire and passion and love for Jesus. He’s worked really hard.”

