Justin Bieber Takes on Husband Role During Date Night With Hailey Baldwin





Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made date night a family affair!

The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate the grand opening of Black Star Burger sponsored by Guillotine Vodka in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 12, and brought along their parents for a night on the town. An onlooker told Us Weekly that Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, “looked so happy together” as they dined alongside Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, and Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette.

“Both families seemed extremely close,” the source added, noting that the Grammy winner “was in a great mood and seemed comfortable to be on stage in front of the crowd” when he made a brief speech during the event. As the night continued, guests were treated to a special performance by Timati and music by DJ Politik and enjoyed burgers, cocktails and ice cream.

The sighting comes shortly after Mr. and Mrs. Bieber were seen cozying up at Catch LA last week. Surrounded by friends, the Drop the Mic host and “Sorry” singer were “sitting in a booth together, snuggling” while enjoying sushi.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot for the second time in front of family and friends at an intimate ceremony on September 30. Though the pair is still settling into married life, the observer told Us that the “As Long As You Love Me” artist “seemed as though he was taking a ‘husband role’” during the event on Tuesday night.

“He was respectful and gentle in his demeanor and was very attentive towards Hailey and always had his eyes on her,” the source said. “He had his arm around her for most of the night and Hailey was equally as into Justin.”

The model first met her now-husband in 2009 when they were introduced by Stephen at the premiere of Bieber’s concert movie, Never Say Never. Six years later, they became an official item when the Usher protégé posted a photo of their New Year’s Eve kiss. The young lovebirds split shortly after in 2016, but rekindled their romance two years later.

“Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” a source told Us about the couple’s reunion in June 2018.

One month later, Bieber proposed to his then-girlfriend in front of a crowd of people at a Bahamas resort. The day of their South Carolina wedding, the “I Don’t Care” singer showed his appreciation for his new in-laws on Instagram: “Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”