Scooter Braun definitely approves of Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

“Hailey is a wonderful person,” the 37-year-old told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 10th Anniversary Gala for Pencils of Promise in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, October 24. Braun added that he doesn’t like to “address their private life” because it’s for “them to address.”

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, tied the knot at an NYC courthouse in September, two months after he popped the question. While the pair have stayed mum on the details of their nuptials, an onlooker told Us Weekly they confirmed their marriage to curious fans earlier this month.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who dined next to the duo at Joan’s on Third in Studio City on October 16, dished to Us. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

Days later, the model filed to register the trademark “Hailey Bieber” for her clothing line, according to documents obtained by The Blast on October 19.

Braun, who has worked with Bieber since 2008, also addressed another report about his client on Thursday — a video that went viral in 2017 and sparked a conspiracy theory that the “Love Yourself” crooner was secretly part lizard.

“Yeah … I hate to break it to people, he is not a secret lizard person,” Braun told reporters. “He’s a different kind of animal. You guys figure it out.”

Bieber may not be a lizard, but a source told previously Us the Canadian superstar “doesn’t feel whole” lately even though “he has so much going for him.” While he was spotted looking emotional in the car with Baldwin the same day Us confirmed his ex Selena Gomez was seeking mental health treatment, another insider told Us Bieber is still “totally infatuated with Hailey.”

“For Justin, there’s always going to be a soft spot in his heart for Selena because you don’t just stop loving someone and caring about someone, especially when they’re going through a difficult time like she is,” the insider revealed on October 19. “He’s made Hailey his priority.”

With reporting by Alexandra Strausman

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!