Justin Theroux is staying out of the spotlight following his breakup from Jennifer Aniston. The actor, 46, will no longer appear on the Tuesday, February 20, episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as previously announced. In the roster released on Monday, Theroux’s name was not present.

Theroux and Aniston, 49, announced on Thursday, February 15, that after seven years together, they were separating. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement to Us Weekly reads. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the pair had a hard time traveling between the East and West Coast, as she preferred L.A. and he loves New York.

“Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen,” a source told Us. “Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more.”

The last time the pair were spotted together was at the end of December where they vacationed in Mexico with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. “Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo. She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage,” an insider told Us exclusively. Unfortunately, the trip did not work and they ultimately decided to part ways.

