Making strides. Ruston Kelly celebrated his two-year sobriety anniversary following his recent split from Kacey Musgraves.

“I’m two years clean today. Happy and grateful and very very very lucky,” the 32-year-old South Carolina native wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 15. Ruston was all smiles as he held up two fingers to the camera in the proud selfie.

Fans and friends alike flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Olivia Munn wrote “LFG,” while Lucy Hale posted a prayer hands emoji and a red heart. Kate Beckinsale‘s ex-boyfriend Goody Grace cheered, “LETS GO 🖤.”

“You look bright, alive, and full of joy my friend. It’s in your eyes,” singer John Carter Cash, son of the late Johnny Cash, commented. “Congratulations.”

The “Radio Cloud” crooner previously opened up about his sobriety journey in September, telling Esquire at the time that he wanted to “be as transparent and honest as possible” about his struggles in order to help others through their own.

“I’ve always had an issue with self-control in my life. I’ve been emotionally reckless at times and I’ve definitely abused myself with copious amounts of drugs and illicit materials and doing crazy things, and being wild without purpose and that is dangerous,” he told the publication. “It could be creatively fueling, but I think what’s really helped ground me is learning the difference between creative spontaneity and emotional recklessness in everyday life. And that line had always been blurred for me and [coronavirus] quarantine was a way for me to sit back, take inventory mentally, spiritually, physically.”

Kelly’s feat comes five months after he and Musgraves, 32, confirmed that they were going their separate ways after nearly three years of marriage. The country couple tied the knot in October 2017 after meeting at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe one year prior.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” the estranged pair wrote in a joint statement to The Associated Press in July. “We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

The pair have seemingly stayed on good terms since their split, with Kelly telling the “Golden Hour” songstress that he has her back in an August birthday tribute. One month later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Musgraves was feeling the weight of her breakup.

“Kacey has been really upset about her split, but she was the one who initiated the split,” the insider said at the time. “Ruston could act in a way that came off as controlling.”