Nothing but love! Kate Bosworth revealed she had a hand in her fiancé Justin Long’s appearance on his ex Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show.

The Blue Crush actress, 40, sat down with Barrymore, 48, in a clip from the Thursday, May 11, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. During the interview, the host called Bosworth and Long, 44, “the ultimate couple you root for.”

“He loves you so much,” Bosworth responded. “He just loves you, so, so, deeply.”

The He’s Just Not That Into You costars dated on and off from 2007 to 2010. Two years after their split, Barrymore tied the knot with Will Kopelman, with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9. The two called it quits after four years of marriage in 2016.

Long, for his part, was linked to Kirsten Dunst, Kate Mara, Amanda Seyfried and Lauren Mayberry before connecting with Bosworth on the set of their 2022 thriller, House of Darkness. Bosworth, meanwhile, had split from her ex-husband Michael Polish in 2021.

In September 2022, the Accepted star was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show — at Bosworth’s encouragement, the Remember the Titans star told Barrymore on Thursday.

“I was with him when he got the ask, and he’s like, ‘Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show.’ And I said, ‘You have to do it.’ I was like, ‘Yes, yes, you have to do it,’” the Superman Returns actress said, adding that she was “so excited” to see them reunite on-air because “there’s so much love between the two of you.”

Bosworth continued: “I always say you guys were like in the tornado together. Right? It’s the time in your life where you’re just like, ‘I want to, like, feel. I want to do everything, I wanna just, like, be a part of the adventure in like a wild way,’ which is so much fun. And he just loves you so much.”

During the former couple’s TV interview, Barrymore described their past relationship as “hedonistic,” stating, “We would get together, we would break up. It was chaos, it was hella-fun.”

Long, for his part, joked, “Fun chaos — well yeah, most hedonism is fun.”

In January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed Long and Bosworth had been dating for several months following the filming of House of Darkness. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the two were “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

The duo continued to show off their sweet romance via social media. Long later admitted that he was “ready for The One” on an April 2022 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, and that he had “found” that in Bosworth.

The lovebirds sparked engagement rumors at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet in March, where Bosworth showed up with a giant sparkler on her left ring finger.

Long announced that he had popped the question on an episode of his “Life Is Short with Justin Long” podcast in April. “It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way,” he said of the moment.

Following news of their engagement, a source exclusively told Us the Enforcer actress had previously “swore off” dating actors until Long managed to “sweep her off her feet.” Bosworth has been romantically linked to stars such as Matt Czuchry, Orlando Bloom and Alexander Skarsgård over the years.

“She’s also learned what not to tolerate, which is why she feels Justin is perfect for her,” the insider added.