Better together! Katharine McPhee joined her husband, David Foster, for their first public appearance together since her pregnancy news broke earlier this month.

The actress, 36, appeared alongside Foster, 70, as part of the Go Gala on Saturday, October 24, with the couple performing Foster’s hit “The Prayer.”

Introducing Foster as his “beautiful wife,” the Grammy winner admitted that any fundraisers involving raising money to help children have his attention immediately. Taking the mic from her husband, the Smash alum, who was dressed in a floral-print wrap dress, said, “You’re being a little bit humble but David has spent his adult life creating his own foundation for children struggling with transplants. So anything to do with children, we are in, and you are definitely because that’s what you’ve devoted your charity life to.”

The couple were one of the many acts featured during the virtual fundraiser, which the GO Campaign held to help raise funds for orphans and vulnerable children worldwide. This year’s gala also served to help aid the COVID-19 global relief efforts and support the racial justice fight in the U.S.

HAIM, Judith Hill, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead also performed during the event. McGregor’s daughter Esther McGregor and her band French Thyme took the stage as well.

McPhee’s musical moment came weeks after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on October 8 that she is expecting her first child with Foster. A day later, the Scorpion alum seemingly confirmed her pregnancy via her Instagram Story.

After receiving an alcohol gift from Aperol Spritz, which she explained is one of her favorite drinks, the actress teased that she’ll have to save the cocktail drinking for the future.

“Thank you, Aperol Spritz,” she said in the video. “I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

The couple’s little one will be the Foster’s sixth child. He has five daughters from his previous relationships, including his eldest child, Allison Jones Foster, 50, who he welcomed when he was 20 but placed up for adoption. The two later reconnected when she was an adult.

The Canadian musician also shares Amy S. Foster, 47, with his first wife, singer B.J. Cook, and Sara Foster, 39, Erin Foster, 38, and Jordan Foster, 34, with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer. He had no children with his third or fourth wives, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

A source previously told Us that the Smash alum “wanted kids right away” after the pair got engaged in 2018.

The David Foster: Off the Record star exclusively told Us in July that he and his wife were “doing great” after tying the knot last year.

“She’s really magical and able to float in and out of all the family dynamics,” David added. “It’s amazing to watch because that’s a huge talent — being able to navigate my life.”

The couple were first linked in May 2017. Us confirmed in July 2018 that Foster proposed to McPhee while on an Italian getaway. They married less than a year later in June 2019.