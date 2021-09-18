Figuring out their future. Following Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ whirlwind relationship and engagement on The Bachelorette, the pair have been starting to merge their lives to build a future.

The former bank marketing manager, 30, and her Canadian fiancé, 31, chatted about family planning via Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 18.

“Discussing vasectomies,” the Washington native captioned a slide of Moynes walking around shirtless in the kitchen. “It’s a no go for @blakemoynes.”

In the footage, Moynes explained, “A knife cutting me open for anything, let alone my d—k,” as his fiancée chuckled from behind the camera.

Earlier this week, the wildlife manager visited his love’s new home in San Diego, California, where he met her cat, Tommy, for the first time.

“What do you think, Tommy?” the season 25 Bachelor alum asked the feline as he circled Moynes in an Instagram video on Monday, September 13.

“Oh, wow, he’s purring loud,” the popular TikTok personality noted. “Alright, guys I think Tommy approves.”

The couple got engaged during the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in August on ABC. Since then, the pair have been getting to know one another, meeting their respective friends, families and pets.

Thurston previously opened up about the difficulty of being engaged to an individual who lived in another country.

“I don’t think people fully understand what it’s like to date someone from another country and the rules behind that and the visas behind that,” she explained via Instagram Story videos in August. “I think right now Blake can only be here for 60 days before having to go back to Canada, so we really do have a lot we have to look into — and we just haven’t yet — before we can plan really anything else.”

She then asked her followers for advice in the clip: “But I am curious, if you are dating somebody from another country — whether Canadian to U.S., U.S. to Canadian — I would love to know your experiences with that, in terms of all that fun legal stuff that we are holding off on.”

Before the pair’s televised engagement, Thurston noted that she believed for a brief moment that her beau wouldn’t pop the question at all.

“In the moment — because there was a moment where I didn’t think he was proposing — I was just happy to leave with him. I knew that was going to happen no matter what, [but] it’s hard to say the impact of that in the real world [if he didn’t propose],” the season 17 lead exclusively told Us Weekly after the finale. “You go through so much and you want to take this very seriously and a proposal and engagement is very serious. I didn’t come here to find a boyfriend. I can do that on a dating app.”