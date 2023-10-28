Years after appearing as one of Matt James’ contestants on season 25 of The Bachelor, Katie Thurston is admitting that she wasn’t completely honest when she applied.

“I lied about my college education on my Bachelor application,” Thurston, 32, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

ABC was apparently none-the-wiser about Thurston’s lack of transparency as she made the final cut of the 30 ladies tapped to date James, now 31. Thurston made waves for her sex-positive outlook and passionate defense of the other women in the house after they were bullied by other women.

While James sent Thurston home ahead of hometowns week, she was tapped to lead season 17 of The Bachelorette. After accepting a proposal from Blake Moynes on her season, Thurston and the 33-year-old Canada native called off their engagement in October 2021.

After a brief romance with her former Bachelorette suitor John Hersey, Thurston joined season 3 of FBoy Island — and will make a cameo on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise “I got the unexpected invites for [both shows] two weeks apart,” she tells Us of the two programs, which are currently airing on The CW and ABC, respectively.

Scroll down to read 25 things fans might not know about Thurston and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

1. I once booked a flight to Ireland for a guy I had only known for a month.

2. For my first concert, I saw Britney Spears at the Gorge Amphitheatre. At the end of it, I cried because she didn’t give me a shout-out after sending her a fan letter.

3. Dane Cook was the first comedian I saw perform live, and now, 17 years later, he has offered me advice as I pursue comedy myself.

4. I always thought I would grow up to be a veterinarian.

5. I’ve had my cat, Tommy, for 16 years.

6. I got the unexpected invites for Bachelor in Paradise and FBoy Island two weeks apart.

7. I lied about my college education on my Bachelor application.

8. I was voted “Most Likely to be on Reality TV” in high school.

9. I am really good at “gleeking” on command.

10. I auditioned for Peter Pan and Footloose while in school and only got roles as an extra.

11. The thought of being on Dancing With the Stars is terrifying, as I cannot dance at all.

12. Ali Wong is my favorite comedian.

13. Out of all the celebrities I’ve encountered, Tiffany Haddish has been the only one to leave me speechless while I fangirled.

14. My immense fear of needles has stopped me from ever trying injections.

15. When I meet people in person, they always tell me I look taller on TV despite being 5-foot-3.

16. I had to sell my violin when I was a kid in order to pay for volleyball.

17. During [my] promo shoots for reality TV, I had the studio play The Used as a way for me to loosen up.

18. I am participating in “Sober October” for the first time.

19. “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo is my latest karaoke song choice.

20. Chubby Hubby is my favorite Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor.

21. I am obsessed with Noah Kahan’s album Stick Season.

22. My hidden talent is winning radio contests.

23. The Walking Dead is my version of the Roman Empire trend.

24. My middle name [Lane] is my dad’s name.

25. FBoy Island was my favorite experience.