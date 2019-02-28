Khloe Kardashian Likes Tweet Denying That She Took Tristan Away From His Ex

Didn’t do anything wrong. Khloé Kardashian liked a tweet denying that she stole Tristan Thompson away from his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, who was pregnant at the time.

“Khloé didn’t take Tristan away from his ex,” read the message that Kardashian, 34, liked on Twitter. “They were broken up and they decided to start a relationship. If you say that what happened is ‘karma’ then you’re just stupid and believe everything on the internet.”

Kardashian’s social media activity comes a week after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 19 that the NBA star was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party in Los Angeles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confronted both Thompson and the model 21, and they both admitted to the hookup.

While many people supported the Strong Looks Better Naked author following the scandal, some thought it was karma because the duo started dating in September 2016 while Thompson’s ex, Craig, now 27, was still pregnant with their now-2-year-old son, Prince. Three months after the Good American cofounder and the professional athlete linked up, Craig gave birth.

Kardashian also liked a tweet alleging that Woods and Thompson, 27, slept together. It read: “She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they havent even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault. Jordyn smeared her OWN name!” She has since un-liked the note.

After she found out about Woods and Thompson’s tryst through family friend Larsa Pippen, the former Kocktails With Khloé host ended her relationship with the Canada native, who was previously caught cheating on her in April 2018 when she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 10 months.

A source previously told Us that Thompson would occasionally crash at Craig’s house when he and Kardashian argued in the past. Another insider added, “It’s not romantic, but Jordan has always been extremely supportive of Tristan. Tristan is a very involved father in Prince’s life, but during the basketball season, it’s challenging.”

The source added: “Jordan isn’t surprised by the latest cheating allegations. This is what professional athletes do.”

Kardashian, for her part, has been “leaning on her family and closest friends” to help her get through this difficult time. A separate insider told Us: “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

