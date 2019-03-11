Party on! Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a well-earned night out with friends after her drama with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, and her BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq took a private jet to Las Vegas on Sunday, March 10, to celebrate the twins’ 36th birthday. “Only the best for my besties,” Kardashian captioned a video on her Instagram Stories before the flight took off.

The Good American cofounder also showed off three plates of colorful doughnuts — which spelled out “Happy Birthday Malika N Khadijah” — that the group enjoyed with champagne and shots aboard the jet.

“Happy birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah !!” Kardashian wrote. “You ladies are so beyond special!! I thank God for our friendship daily! I hope you are blessed with every beautiful birthday to be better than the one before!! I love you both madly! We are going to have FUN tonight!”

Upon arrival, the trio, Malika’s boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis, and a group of nine other people, including the KUWTK camera crew, headed to the private dining room of Hakkasan Restaurant at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, where they indulged in signature dishes and drank Don Julio 1942 tequila and Moët champagne.

At 1 a.m., the entourage arrived at Hakkasan Nightclub and took their seats at a VIP table adjacent to the DJ booth. The Haqq sisters received an over-the-top greeting that included a backlit “Happy Birthday Malika and Khadijah” poster, a drumline, sparklers and a large birthday cake.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian appeared to be in good spirits while “waving to fans, dancing and having an all-around good time.” She showed off her svelte figure in a white fishnet one-piece and wore her blonde bob cut in waves.

When Genasis, 31, took the stage at 2 a.m. to perform, the reality star and the birthday girls “really got into it, dancing and singing his lyrics as they looked on from the DJ booth area,” the eyewitness adds. The group left the club approximately an hour later.

The fun-filled weekend getaway came nearly a month after Kardashian ended her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson, 27, in the wake of his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. Multiple sources told Us that the Cleveland Cavaliers center was caught making out with Woods, 21, at his February 17 house party in Los Angeles, though the model later insisted that Thompson simply kissed her goodbye as she left.

The athlete was previously unfaithful to Kardashian in early 2018 while she was pregnant with their now-10-month-old daughter, True. He is also the father of 2-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Since news of the scandal broke, the Revenge Body host has continued to share cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories, in addition to addressing Thompson and Woods head-on. Days after tweeting that Woods was “the reason my family broke up,” Kardashian acknowledged that the NBA player “is equally to blame.” He has since been spotted twice in New York City with model Karizma Ramirez.

