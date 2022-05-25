Is there still something there? Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic quote about love, seemingly addressing how she feels about her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“You never stop loving. Once you love someone honestly, truly, you will never be unable to un-love them,” Kardashian, 37, shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 23. “You only find someone who will love you more. At that time your old love will not feel so strong, but it is a heart, it will never let you forget something that ever made you happy.”

The Kardashians star and the NBA player, 31, began dating in 2016. In April 2018, when Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True, Thompson was caught cheating on the Good American founder. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Khloé & Lamar alum was “shell-shocked and beside herself” upon hearing the news.

The couple attempted to weather the storm following Thompson’s cheating scandal and the birth of True, now 4. However, in February 2019, Us confirmed that the pair had broken up after the basketball star cheated on Kardashian again — this time with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

After over a year of just being coparents, the couple rekindled their romantic connection in 2020 and even began talking about having a second child. In June 2021, Us confirmed that they’d called it quits again — just two months before fitness trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy, claiming that Thompson was the father. The Chicago Bulls player confirmed the rumors via Instagram in January.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he wrote.

In a Tuesday, May 24, appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was asked if her ex-boyfriend had given her a heads up before the news of his paternity scandal leaked.

“I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” she said. “All of it is f–ked up, but can there be a little respect?”

However, Kardashian also said that although Thompson is “not a good partner” for her, he is “a good person.”

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she said.

The Kardashians executive producer Danielle King spoke exclusively to Us earlier this month about capturing the moment Kardashian found out that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman.

“Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera,” King explained. “And I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like ‘Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”

