Always look on the bright side. Khloé Kardashian is trying to stay positive ahead of Jordyn Woods’ first interview since hooking up with Tristan Thompson.

“Start each day with a grateful happy heart,” Kardashian, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 1. “Count your blessings over your burdens. Smile, you got this! Lord, thank You.”

The Good American cofounder’s inspiring message comes on the same day that Woods, 21, is scheduled to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. The social media star teased the appearance by posting an Instagram Live stream of herself walking through the web series’s set on Tuesday, February 26.

“It’s a little shocking [Jordyn] chose to speak to Jada before sincerely apologizing,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 28. “Frankly she still isn’t apologizing!”

The Red Table Talk chat will be Woods’ first time speaking out since she was caught “making out” with Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Thompson, 27, at a party in Los Angeles on February 17.

Multiple sources told Us on February 19 that the basketball player and the model were “all over each other” at his house party after partying at SHOREbar in Santa Monica. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found out about the tryst the next day through longtime family friend Larsa Pippen and separately confronted Thompson and Woods.

Another insider insider revealed that while Kylie Jenner’s best friend first tried to deny her wrongdoings, she “eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened.” A separate source revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player — who was previously caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women when she was pregnant with their now-10-month-old daughter, True — also confessed.

“This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year,” a third source told Us. “Jordyn is like part of the family. She was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

