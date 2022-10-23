It’s her party — and she’ll interrupt toasts if she wants to. Kris Jenner attempted to give Kim Kardashian a sweet birthday toast before things went array.

“You are a rock star and I—” the Safely founder, 66, started in a Saturday, October 22, Instagram Story video that Kardashian, 42, shared from her Friday, October 21, party.

As the Kardashians matriarch stood at the head of the votive-filled table to honor her second eldest daughter’s birthday, the Skims mogul and Khloé Kardashian had a side conversation going.

“She sent me the same text,” Khloé, 38, whispered to her big sister before Kim asked their mother if she indeed sent the Good American designer “the same text.”

Kris — who wore a sparkly silver dress — seemingly pled the fifth to her girls’ line of questioning, before laughing off the exchange. An off-camera pal then urged Kim and Khloé to “let her finish” her toast.

“You are somebody that I’m in awe of every single day, the way that you handle every single thing in life,” the Jenner Communications businesswoman, who was seated next to boyfriend Corey Gamble, gushed during the party. “You handle all of us, you handle your kids, you handle your life, you handle everything that comes your way. And not only do you do it for yourself, but you do it for the rest of us.”

The momager’s Friday toast to the SKKN founder is hardly the first time one of her legendary toasts has gone array.

“I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” Kris cooed during Khloé’s birthday festivities in June, while holding a martini. “You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full.”

The In the Kitchen With Kris author added: “I just want to say how much I love you and I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you.”

The Selfish author, for her part, turned 42 on Friday and celebrated the milestone with a family and friends dinner at Nobu. The “birthday surprises” continued throughout the weekend as Kim, the Revenge Body alum and more pals booked tickets to see Usher’s “My Way” Las Vegas residency concert.

Kim and Khloé even shared footage on Saturday as they partied on sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet, taking Jello shots and drinking custom cocktails en route to Vegas. Unfortunately, heavy wind in the area meant that the plane was unable to safely land in Nevada, so the girls made their own fun back home — with a party bus taking them to get In N Out burgers.