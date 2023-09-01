Kim Zolciak-Biermann is learning more about her brain health.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, recently got her brain scanned along with daughter Brielle Biermann. Kim shared an update about her results via Instagram on Thursday, August 31.

“We were both so excited to have our brains scanned,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Brielle, 26, and Dr. Daniel G. Amen. “If you didn’t already know, in 2015 I had a stroke. Shortly thereafter they found a hole in my heart (PFO). I had that closed and haven’t had any issues since. Thank God.”

Zolciak-Biermann noted that the brain scan confirmed she’d had a stroke rather than a TIA (Transient ischemic attack) and that the stroke is “still affecting me today.”

In addition to the insights about her past stroke, the scan also indicated a previous concussion, which Zolciak-Biermann thinks likely happened when she “was in a pretty bad car accident” at age 18.

The Bravolebrity has previously spoken about the long-term effects of her stroke. “I have no physical limitations but at times I can’t find the ‘right’ word, or I completely lose my train of thought,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2021 on the sixth anniversary of the health scare, adding that she’ll “never forget” how the stroke felt. She also gave her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, a shout-out in the post, writing, “Thank God my hubby finishes my sentences.”

Less than two years later, the duo shocked fans and friends alike when Kroy, 37, filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. They called off the split in July, but an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that “those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived.” The insider added that there was “simply too much bad blood” and “hatred” to meaningfully repair the relationship.

Kroy filed for divorce for the second time on August 24. He requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children — KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — as well as alimony and child support. (Kroy also adopted Kim’s two daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, after the exes tied the knot in 2011.)

After the duo’s second split, a source exclusively told Us that their marital problems were “all about fights and finances.” Among the former couple’s money troubles is Zolciak-Biermann’s alleged credit card debt.

Earlier this week, Us obtained court documents showing that both Brielle and her mother are facing lawsuits over unpaid credit card bills. Zolciak-Biermann is being sued by a debt collection company for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she allegedly stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card, while Brielle is being sued by American Express National Bank for allegedly failing to pay off a $12,870.25 balance on an AmEx card. (Us reached out to both women for comment.)

Despite their legal trouble, Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle were all smiles posing with Dr. Amen, 69, in the Thursday Instagram post. The reality star noted in the caption that she “honestly didn’t think Brielle needed her brain scanned, but much to my surprise she did.” However, she didn’t go into detail about Brielle’s results.

The mother-daughter duo’s scan experience will be shown on a forthcoming episode of the YouTube series Scan My Brain, which Dr. Amen teased in the comments section is “coming soon.”