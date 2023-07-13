Kim Zolciak-Biermann claimed that punching Kroy Biermann would be physically impossible for her.

Biermann, 37, filed a police report in May accusing the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, of punching him in the back of the head. However, Us Weekly has now learned that Zolciak-Biermann shared another version of events during the dispute.

“I can’t punch him if I wanted to because of my nails,” the reality TV star claimed during a 911 dispatch tape obtained by Us on Thursday, July 13. “I can’t make a fist.”

Zolciak-Biermann is not the first Bravolebrity to use her nails as a defense after being accused of throwing a punch. Scheana Shay previously made the same claim when Raquel Leviss alleged in March that Shay, 38, punched her after learning of Leviss’ months-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval. Leviss, 28, filed an order of protection against Shay over the alleged incident at the time, which she dropped later that month.

“I did not punch her,” Shay claimed to Lala Kent during a March episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “We’ve established I can’t really form a fist with these nails.”

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, used the argument one day before both she and Biermann filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. The “Ring Didn’t Mean a Thing” singer also claimed during the May call that Biermann had locked away all of her handbags in a safe and taken the keys to her car to prevent her from leaving their home. “He took the keys to my car, he’s locked away my luggage, I can’t get to my passport,” she alleged.

The exes’ messy divorce proceedings and custody battle continued to play out in the public eye, with Biermann claiming in a May filing that his estranged wife had a gambling problem that left her “unable to properly care for the children.”

Zolciak-Biermann, meanwhile, filed a motion earlier that month requesting that the NFL alum submit to a drug screening, claiming that she had seen him “smoking marijuana” and had “serious concerns for the safety and well being” of their minor children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak- Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.)

Nearly three months after their split made headlines, the pair called off their separation. According to court documents obtained by Us, Zolciak-Biermann filed to dismiss her divorce filing on Friday, July 7. After the reconciliation, a source exclusively told Us that the couple’s friends weren’t surprised that they’d patched things up.

“It was actually more shocking when they initially filed because they never saw any problems in their marriage,” the insider said.

Days after the couple reversed their decision to split, RadarOnline obtained video of a dispute that occurred weeks before the reconciliation. In the clip, the then-estranged couple argued after police officers arrived at their home. Zolciak-Biermann referred to her husband as “f—king crazy” and alleged that he locked her out of their house and stole her car keys. She also spoke to a friend on the phone in the emotional video, saying, “Something’s wrong with his mind. Something’s not right. I can’t keep doing this every day of my life.”