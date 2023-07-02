Kim Zolciak-Biermann is being sued for her unpaid Target credit card bill.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, has a $2,482.24 balance, but she allegedly hasn’t made a payment since September 2022. Target National Bank filed a complain on Wednesday, June 28, that claims Zolciak-Biermann has “failed, neglected and refused” to pay off the principal balance, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The legal action comes amid Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann‘s messy split, which was sparked by financial issues, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the source said of the Bravo star and the former NFL player, 37, who were married for 11 years. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann met in 2010 before tying the knot in 2011. The estranged couple share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. After their wedding, the athlete also adopted his wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21. Biermann has requested ownership of the estate and sole custody of their minor children amid their breakup.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Zolciak-Biermann’s unpaid Target bill is the latest in a slew of headlines about their debts. Hours before their divorce filing made headlines, TMZ reported that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann owe more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that the couple’s Alpharetta, Georgia, home is in foreclosure. The property was purchased in 2012 for $880,000. After the duo defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022, Trust Bank began foreclosure proceedings. An auction of the property was scheduled for March but later canceled, with no update on whether it will proceed at a later date.

In court documents obtained by Us in late May, Biermann alleged the Zolciak-Biermann has a gambling problem. “[Kim is] spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” he alleged.

The athlete claimed that “[her] time is so consumed with online gambling” that she cannot properly take care of their children. He included thousands of dollars’ worth of checks and bank statements that allegedly showed proof of the “Wig” singer’s gambling. She completed a parenting course in the wake of his claims.

His allegations were filed after Zolciak-Biermann requested for her estranged spouse to undergo drug testing. In court documents obtained by Us, she claimed to have seen Biermann “smoking marijuana” and stated that she has “serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children” while under his care.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” Zolciak-Biermann’s lawyer said in a statement on June 13. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

Biermann has since requested the court to appoint family law attorney Diane Woods as Guardian ad Litem for the pair’s four minor children “so that she may immediately begin her investigation.”