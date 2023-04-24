Giving — and clapping — back. Kourtney Kardashian explained what happens to her family’s larger-than-life floral arrangements after they celebrate holidays, birthdays and more.

The Poosh founder gave fans a recap of how she rang in her big day by sharing a lengthy Instagram slideshow after turning 44 on Tuesday, April 18. “Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream,” she captioned her post.

Included in the carousel was a photo of rose petals strewn across the floor of a bedroom and a video of Kardashian blowing out candles on a small cake. Another clip showed a huge bouquet of yellow, white and orange flowers placed in front of bright pink balloons spelling out, “Happy Birthday Mom. Love MPR.” (The initials represent Kardashian’s kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick.)

While the reality star received plenty of loving comments from famous friends — including birthday wishes from husband Travis Barker and pal Paris Hilton — several social media users were critical of the “ridiculous” and expensive array of tulips.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if others [sic] unfortunate people could experience this,” one Instagram user commented.

When a second person asked what the Kardashian-Jenners do with the blooms “after they are looked at,” the California native chimed in. “We donate them to a children’s hospital,” she replied.

Other fans came to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s defense, with one user writing, “Omg people just because YOU can’t afford any of it doesn’t mean you have to s–t on her.”

Kardashian is no stranger to shutting down negativity online. In March, she responded with a playful quip after a troll commented, “Can the kardashians [sic] just retire,” on one of her Instagram uploads. “That would be nice,” she retorted.

The Hulu personality’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were on hand to celebrate her birthday at a bowling alley with Barker, 47, earlier this month. In pics shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 20, Kourtney wore a “Birthday Girl” tiara and a fur-trimmed jacket over a crop top. She posed with Penelope and Reign, but Mason didn’t appear in photos from the event.

Barker penned a sweet tribute to his wife as the couple celebrated — and shared a cheeky PDA photo from an outdoor getaway. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born,” the Blink-182 musician gushed via Instagram. “You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️.”

Kourtney got emotional in the comments section, writing, “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband 🥹❤️.”