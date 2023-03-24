Staying humble. Kourtney Kardashian poked fun at herself while reading social media hate comments.

In a Thursday, March 23, TikTok video shared by her vitamin brand, Lemme, fittingly captioned “tough love,” the Kardashians star, 43, kicked things off with a comment that read: “Can the kardashians [sic] just retire.”

Kardashian nonchalantly responded, “That would be nice.”

Several messages were directed at her knowledge of the band Agnostic Front, as she wore a t-shirt for the group in a previous Lemme TikTok video. “A Kardashian wearing an Agnostic Front shirt. Really? Does she even know who they are?” the reality star read.

“Absolutely not, and we’re not playing that game today,” Kardashian fired back.

After another comment asked her to name three of the band’s songs, she explained that the clothing item belonged to her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, whom she tied the knot with in May 2022. “It is a shirt from my husband’s closet, and I will wear his shirts for life,” she stated.

Kardashian continued to be unfazed after another fan called out her speaking pattern, commenting, “Why she speaks in slow motion?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded: “Because it’s a vibe.”

The California native has clapped back at social media critics in the past. Earlier this month, she responded to comments about her style evolution over the years. Sharing a slideshow of pics from the past few months via Instagram on March 9, one fan wrote in the comments section, “So not Kourtney! She use[d] to be so classy! Wonder what her family thinks of her new style?”

Kardashian — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — sarcastically replied, “Ooooh inquiring minds would like to know this is so fascinating.”

On March 2, she addressed troll comments after wearing a crop top in pics she shared from her Lemme photo shoot. Responding to a comment which asked, “Is she pregnant?” the Poosh founder explained that her current appearance is due to “the after affects [sic] of IVF.”

She went on to note: “I only acknowledged this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much,” adding, “Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”

The social media user who left the initial comment later replied to Kardashian’s comments. “Guys I didn’t mean to offend anyone,” the person wrote. “I would love it if Kourtney Kardashian were pregnant everybody is beautiful! Love you, Kourtney!”

Kardashian has been candid about wanting baby No. 4. In September 2022, she opened up about her fertility journey, to WSJ Magazine. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped,” she said, adding that she and Barker, 47, “took a break” to focus on wedding planning.

She discussed it more on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast the following month. “The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time,” she explained. “I know it’s for so many people but it’s just not for me.”