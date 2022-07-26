Standing by her sister. Kourtney Kardashian is thrilled for Khloé Kardashian ahead of the birth of her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, despite the NBA player’s ongoing drama.

“Kourtney is super happy for Khloé,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the 43-year-old Poosh founder’s reaction to her younger sister’s baby news. “Khloé’s been wanting to give True a sibling for quite some time now, so Kourtney has just been supportive of her decision to go through a surrogate and raise the baby with help from Tristan. She’s going to be there for her 100 percent.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Khloé, 38, is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Thompson, 31, via a gestational carrier. The duo are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True, while the Chicago Bulls player shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for the Good American cofounder told Us on July 13. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple began planning to expand their family before news broke that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support, claiming that she became pregnant after having a fling with him in March 2021 — while he was still dating Khloé. Us confirmed that the fitness model gave birth to son Theo in December 2021 and the Canada native confirmed that he is the child’s father one month later.

Khloé confessed that she was blindsided by the news during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians last month, adding that she learned about Thompson’s infidelity “with the rest of the world.”

“A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face,” she told cameras. “It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

The athlete’s ongoing child support drama has also put a strain on his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” a second source told Us earlier this month. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s family have also severed ties with Thompson in the wake of his infidelity and paternity scandal. “[Khloé’s sisters] are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé,” an insider told Us on Wednesday, July 20. “They will of course be there to support her and the baby.”

The source continued: “As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee.”

