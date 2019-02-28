A not-so-subtle reminder. Khloé Kardashian posted a message about infidelity following her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

“You ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologizing when they’ve done something wrong,” read one meme posted to Instagram Stories by the Revenge Body host, 34, on Thursday, February 28.

A second message alluded directly to being unfaithful: “Remember, they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they’re sorry because they got caught. It’s always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a photo of heart balloons she presumably received from a loved one, as well as a video of herself listening to Ariana Grande’s new track “Needy” from her 2019 album, Thank U, Next: “And I’mma scream and shout for what I love / Passionate but I don’t give no f—ks / I admit that I’m a lil’ messed up / But I can hide it when I’m all dressed up / I’m obsessive and I love too hard / Good at overthinking with my heart,” Grande’s voice could be heard crooning from the background.

Earlier in the day, the Strong Looks Better Naked author posted about dealing with a “rough patch” in her life. “Dear God, I am going through a rough patch in my life right now, but I trust in you,” her post read. “Please help me unfold what you are trying to teach me in this storm. I believe that even in this storm, there is a powerful message that I can take to help strengthen me.”

The TV personality’s world was rocked when the NBA player, 27, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True, was caught “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party at his home on February 17.

Two days later, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had officially called it quits.

A source told Us that the reality star was “completely devastated” over the news. Though she called the betrayal a “blessing,” another insider told Us that Kardashian was privately reeling after being fooled by the athlete, who also cheated on her with multiple women days before the birth of their child, yet again.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” the insider exclusively told Us. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family. [Jordyn] was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

Woods has not yet said she’s sorry for the indiscretion. “It’s a little shocking she chose to speak to Jada [Pinkett Smith] before sincerely apologizing,” the source told Us exclusively. “Frankly she still isn’t apologizing!” (Woods is set to appear on Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series on Friday, March 1.)

Another insider revealed to Us that the model has been trying to express her remorse, but “they still aren’t speaking to her,” the source says of Kardashian and Jenner, 21. “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

As for the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who recently “liked” a photo of Kardashian with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, a confidant told Us that Khloé is attempting to keep things civil for True’s sake.

“Tristan and Khloe are coparenting a child together. That’s not really the issue,” said the confidante. “She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

