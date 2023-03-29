A unique dining experience. Fans are calling out Kourtney Kardashian over a not-so-appetizing Instagram pic.

Among a slideshow of photos she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, was one of her bathroom covered in plates of food next to her bathtub, as well as an unfinished burger and a glass on top of her toilet seat. The snapshot garnered a lot of attention from fans, who took to the comments section to share their opinions of the Poosh founder’s meal.

“Food in the bathroom is not the move,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a green-faced emoji. Another commented, “Food on the toilet, that’s nasty,” with a shocked face emoji.

Kardashian, 34, addressed the negative backlash by sharing the photo via her Instagram Story not long after, writing, “the comments about this photo,” followed by several sick-face emojis.

The post also featured a variety of recent photos of herself, including relaxing in her bathroom, sporting a black velvet bedazzled ensemble and posing for pics with a bottle of her Lemme gummy vitamins while wearing a shirt for the band Agnostic Front. She was previously called out for the clothing item while reading hate comments in a recent Lemme TikTok video.

“A Kardashian wearing an Agnostic Front shirt. Really? Does she even know who they are?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum read in the video, to which she reacted by joking, “Absolutely not, and we’re not playing that game today.”

The reality star — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — went on to note that the shirt belonged to her husband, Travis Barker, whom she married in May 2022. “It is a shirt from my husband’s closet, and I will wear his shirts for life,” she explained.

In the vitamin brand’s TikTok, the Kardashians star also weighed in on possibly taking a step down from the spotlight in the future. “Can the kardashians [sic] just retire,” another hate comment read,” to which she responded, “That would be nice.”

The California native is no stranger to clapping back at online trolls. “So not Kourtney! She use[d] to be so classy! Wonder what her family thinks of her new style,” a fan commented on an Instagram slideshow she posted on March 9.

She fired back, writing, “Ooooh inquiring minds would like to know this is so fascinating.”

The Hulu personality also shut down pregnancy rumors after sharing behind-the-scenes photos of herself doing a Lemme photo shoot while wearing a yellow cropped sweater. “The after affects [sic] of IVF,” she wrote on March 2. “I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”

The user who left the original comment later apologized for their statement, writing, “Guys I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I would love it if Kourtney Kardashian were pregnant everybody is beautiful! Love you, Kourtney.”