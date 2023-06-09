Inside look! Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse at several rooms in her Los Angeles pad — including her bar room filled with tequila.

The Kardashians star, 25, showed off her bar space via TikTok on Thursday, June 8, after one of her followers asked to see a “house tour” from the makeup mogul. She revealed in the upload that she likes the room because it “has this pretty light,” pointing to a salt rock-shaped fixture on the counter.

The space includes a TV over one side of the bar — which is the size of some people’s kitchens — with different liquors lined up on a white marble surface.

Kylie’s big sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila bottles, including the specialty 8-shaped vessels, are prominently featured on the other wall. (Kendall, 27, launched the liquor brand in 2021.)

In addition to spirits of all kinds, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s bar area has stools for sitting, storage spaces and a lot of counter space for entertaining.

The bar is adjacent to her living room, which is equally as modern. The white couch is situated in the middle of the space atop a zig-zag carpet. There is a chic chandelier hung in the center of the room and a TV over the fireplace.

“This is weird,” Kylie whispered in the video as she took fans into the lounging space that includes a shuffleboard game.

There is also a piano in the middle of the room, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum claimed she is “going to learn how to play” within the next few months.

“My daughter plays the piano. She has piano lessons every week,” Kylie explained as she sat down at the white grand piano with a clear top. “I decided this summer I’m going to learn how to play the piano.”

The Life of Kylie alum has perfected her personal style over the years with each house purchase. In March 2014, she bought her first pad for $2.6 million at just 17 years old. She sold the mansion two years later for $3.5 million and later bought three homes in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles.

The mother of two — who shares Stormi, 5, and Aire, 16 months, with ex Travis Scott — unveiled her main Hidden Hills pink estate in Architectural Digest’s March 2019 cover story, telling the outlet, “Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” (Us Weekly confirmed in January that Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 32, split amid the holiday season. Us confirmed in May that she moved on with Timothée Chalamet.)

TMZ reported in April 2020 that Kylie purchased a mega-mansion in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighborhood for $36.5 million. The reality TV star’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou later took fans inside the house via a May 2020 TikTok video.

At the time, the 26-year-old influencer highlighted Kylie’s rides, which included a white Bugatti Chiron (valued at nearly $3 million) and a black Ferrari.