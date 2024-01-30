Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Kylie Kelce Teases Whether She Would Team Up With Donna Kelce for a Podcast

By
Kylie Kelce Teases Whether She Would Team Up With Donna Kelce for a Podcast 583
Kylie Kelce, Donna Kelce. Getty Images (2)

Don’t hold your breath for a Kylie Kelce and Donna Kelce podcast collaboration — but don’t count it out entirely, either.

During a Monday, January 29, interview with Glamour, Kylie, 31, was asked whether she and her mother-in-law would ever launch an answer to her husband, Jason Kelce’s podcast with brother Travis Kelce, “New Heights.”

“Gosh. I think that there would have to be some very extenuating circumstances for me to step into that situation. I don’t know that we ever will, but if we do, it would be some ridiculous storytelling about those boys,” Kylie answered.

Although Kylie has no plan to start a podcasting career anytime soon, she’s appeared on “New Heights” in the past.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie McDevitt’s Relationship Timeline

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline

“I have no filter, and people think they’re getting the inside scoop when I appear on the podcast. But the boys rat themselves out every single week,” she said. “They’re very self-aware individuals. It’s kind of entertaining.”

Kylie Kelce Teases Whether She Would Team Up With Donna Kelce for a Podcast 584
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kylie and Jason, 36, tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on a dating app. They share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Jason’s family is used to his big personality both on and off the field. After he took his shirt off while cheering on Travis, 34, at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game earlier this month, he and Kylie’s second-oldest daughter, who goes by “Ellie,” had a hilarious reaction.

Jason shared a screenshot via X of a text message he received from his mom after his shirtless moment aired live on television.

“Ellie said, ‘Dad’s boobs are showing,’” the message from Donna, 71, read.

Jason Kelce, Wife Kylie Have Their Hands Full With 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids

Kylie, for her part, was unfazed by her husband’s antics.

“I expect that at this point,” she told Glamour. “If he doesn’t do something a little bit nutty like that, I’m like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Despite Kylie’s comments, Jason admitted during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of “New Heights” that his wife wasn’t thrilled with the display.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said, noting that Kylie wanted him on his “best behavior” in front of Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who watched the game from the suite alongside the Kelce clan.

Travis reassured his brother, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Swift, 34, has been a fixture at Travis’ games since she first showed up at a Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023, hard-launching the pair’s romance in the process. The pop star’s presence has led to an increased interest in football among her fan base, which Kylie sees as a good thing for the sport.

“To see that other young girls are getting involved and that they want to sit down and cheer with their dads or they’re finding their own reason to be interested, it’s only something that can be painted in a positive and exciting light,” she told Glamour of Swift’s effect on the NFL. “It’s just another way to encourage girls to appreciate sports.”

amazon-turbotax

Deal of the Day

Tax Season Is Here — And Amazon Has a Special Deal on TurboTax View Deal

The Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Swift could theoretically make it to the game after she performs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 10.

Super Bowl LVIII airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m ET. A kid-friendly version of the broadcast will also air on Nickelodeon.

In this article

Donna Kelce
Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!