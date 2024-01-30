Don’t hold your breath for a Kylie Kelce and Donna Kelce podcast collaboration — but don’t count it out entirely, either.

During a Monday, January 29, interview with Glamour, Kylie, 31, was asked whether she and her mother-in-law would ever launch an answer to her husband, Jason Kelce’s podcast with brother Travis Kelce, “New Heights.”

“Gosh. I think that there would have to be some very extenuating circumstances for me to step into that situation. I don’t know that we ever will, but if we do, it would be some ridiculous storytelling about those boys,” Kylie answered.

Although Kylie has no plan to start a podcasting career anytime soon, she’s appeared on “New Heights” in the past.

“I have no filter, and people think they’re getting the inside scoop when I appear on the podcast. But the boys rat themselves out every single week,” she said. “They’re very self-aware individuals. It’s kind of entertaining.”

Kylie and Jason, 36, tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on a dating app. They share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Jason’s family is used to his big personality both on and off the field. After he took his shirt off while cheering on Travis, 34, at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game earlier this month, he and Kylie’s second-oldest daughter, who goes by “Ellie,” had a hilarious reaction.

Jason shared a screenshot via X of a text message he received from his mom after his shirtless moment aired live on television.

“Ellie said, ‘Dad’s boobs are showing,’” the message from Donna, 71, read.

Kylie, for her part, was unfazed by her husband’s antics.

“I expect that at this point,” she told Glamour. “If he doesn’t do something a little bit nutty like that, I’m like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Despite Kylie’s comments, Jason admitted during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of “New Heights” that his wife wasn’t thrilled with the display.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said, noting that Kylie wanted him on his “best behavior” in front of Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who watched the game from the suite alongside the Kelce clan.

Travis reassured his brother, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

Swift, 34, has been a fixture at Travis’ games since she first showed up at a Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023, hard-launching the pair’s romance in the process. The pop star’s presence has led to an increased interest in football among her fan base, which Kylie sees as a good thing for the sport.

“To see that other young girls are getting involved and that they want to sit down and cheer with their dads or they’re finding their own reason to be interested, it’s only something that can be painted in a positive and exciting light,” she told Glamour of Swift’s effect on the NFL. “It’s just another way to encourage girls to appreciate sports.”

The Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Swift could theoretically make it to the game after she performs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 10.

Super Bowl LVIII airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m ET. A kid-friendly version of the broadcast will also air on Nickelodeon.