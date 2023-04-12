Grabbing the mic! Lala Kent has entered the chat after Tom Sandoval gave his first major interview regarding his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The Give Them Lala author, 32, told fans on Tuesday, April 11, that she was “itching” to “go off” on Sandoval, 40, who discussed his cheating scandal on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier that day. “Scandoval has been a gift for a little someone,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “But don’t get too comfy. I haven’t forgotten about you.”

In the accompanying video, Kent said she was on a plane but had seen “the smallest clip” of the interview — and slammed her costar for “lying some more” about his split from Ariana Madix. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that the couple called it quits after nearly 10 years due to his infidelity.)

Once she landed, the Utah native provided her followers with a more complete take on the Howie Mandel interview. “Alright, I got through two minutes [and] 48 seconds … I can’t do it,” she said in a subsequent Instagram Story. “I cannot watch. I don’t know if my attention span is just not great or if I’m just bored by him as a human being — Sandoval, meaning.”

Kent went on to address the fact that the former SUR bartender “called [her] out by name” while discussing the scandal. During his interview, Sandoval claimed that he felt like his Vanderpump Rules costars were “using” the affair and its aftermath for their own benefit.

“Fellow cast members are asking me all these questions, but you don’t want to know because you care about Ariana. You want to know so you have more content for your podcast,” he alleged. “It is f–king disgusting to me. It is so gross. You are not someone who gives a flying f–k about Ariana. You are doing this for your own personal gain.”

The Hard Kill actress fired back at Sandoval’s accusations that she was among the stars “profiting” from his breakup. “By the way, no I’m not,” she said via her Instagram Story. “I profited off of me saying funny s–t, OK? And also, by the way, I profited off my own f–king heartbreak. What makes you think I ain’t about to profit off yours?”

Kent added that Madix, 37, is “fine with” the cast speaking about the controversy before teasing that her “biggest takeaway” from Sandoval’s interview was that the podcast team should have fixed the “ill” lighting before the taping.

The Bravolebrity also shared her thoughts on Mandel, 67, being the one to get Sandoval to sit down for an interview. “It’s not that I don’t dig Howie Mandel … but what a weird f–king first interview,” she joked on Tuesday, calling it a “random” choice. “Like, the game show host? The one who fist bumps you ’cause he’s scared of germs? … It’s so strange and, like, so off-brand. He hasn’t even seen our show.”

Before Sandoval’s podcast appearance — during which he claimed that he broke up with Madix weeks before his affair with Leviss, 28, made headlines — Kent has been outspoken about her costars’ illicit romance. She referred to Sandoval and Leviss as “bottom feeders” on her “Give Them Lala” podcast last month.

“Men are a–holes, but you don’t expect your best friend who’s a woman to do you like that,” she added of Leviss. “And to sit there and look you in your eyes and confide in each other and go get lunch when the whole time that’s what she’s been doing behind your back? That is absolutely terrifying. …. This is a character flaw.”