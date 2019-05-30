Lamar Odom knows the kind of pressure that comes with keeping up with the Kardashians — and the type of backlash you get for cheating on one. The former NBA star spoke candidly about Tristan Thompson cheating on his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I don’t know where [Tristan’s] from, but that’s a hard lane to step in if you’re not really prepared for that,” Odom, 39, told Us while promoting his new memoir, Darkness to Light. “I’m not sure if anybody can really prepare for that if they’re not sat down and told how it’s going to be, like all eyes on you. … You can’t even understand.”

Thompson, 28, made headlines for being unfaithful to Kardashian, 34, for the first time in April 2018, days before she gave birth to their now 13-month-old daughter, True. Less than a year later, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party. The reality star broke up with Thompson for good after the scandal broke in February.

“As far being an athlete, it made me thrive, but he caught up,” Odom told Us of dating Kardashian. “It’s too bad he had to hurt my lady like that, that woman like that, it’s too bad.”

Odom, for his part, admitted in his book that he cheated on Kardashian several times during their marriage while he was under the influence.

“Getting caught by your spouse, doing anything that you not supposed to do, is going to be embarrassing,” he told Us. ”I didn’t even think I was going to get caught doing anything. I didn’t think.”

The former Khloé and Lamar stars called it quits in 2013 after four years of marriage. While Kardashian initially filed for divorce in December 2013, she withdrew the filing after Odom’s nearly fatal overdose at a legal Nevada brothel. After a second filing, their marriage was over for good in 2016. Still, Odom told Us that he will “always” love Kardashian.

“I married her in 30 days,” Odom recalled. “I could never go nowhere.”

From Darkness to Light is available now.

