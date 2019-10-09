



Down for a reunion? Lamar Odom admitted that it was a missed opportunity that he didn’t get to see his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, and her sister Kylie Jenner when they were all at Hyde Lounge in L.A. on Saturday, October 5.

“When I got the word that they were there I was surprised because I didn’t see them,” Odom, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 8, in an interview with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Peta Murgatroyd. “The only person I bumped into was LeBron James. Yeah, I didn’t get to see them.”

The Darkness to Light author noted that “it’s really dark” inside of the West Hollywood hot spot, but he still enjoyed himself on Saturday.

“I had a good time,” he added. “Too bad I didn’t bump into them.”

Odom also responded “no” when asked if he has heard from Kardashian, 35, and her family in recent months.

Odom and Kardashian wed in 2009. The Revenge Body host filed for divorce from the pro-baller in 2013, but she later withdrew the papers in 2015 after Odom nearly died of a drug overdose.

Kardashian filed for divorce a second time in May 2016, and their separation was finalized in December of that year. Though Odom said he has not heard from his former spouse or her family as of late, Kardashian showed her ex support when he released his memoir, Darkness to Light, earlier this year. “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” she commented on his Instagram post in June, revealing that the book had hit the New York Times best-seller list.

The former NBA player hit up Hyde on Saturday with his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. This same evening, Kardashian joined a newly single Jenner, 22, at the venue. The makeup mogul’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, was also at the club.

Jenner and Tyga’s appearances at Hyde came after the exes crossed paths in L.A. earlier that week. The Life of Kylie alum had stopped by the Sunset Marquis, where the “Taste” rapper was working in the recording studio, on October 1.

Jenner promptly denied speculation that she was hanging out with her ex, who she dated from 2015 to 2017. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted on October 3. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Jenner followed this by tweeting about her recent split from boyfriend Travis Scott, adding: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Us Weekly confirmed on October 1 that Jenner and Scott had called off their romance after nearly two years together, but an insider told Us that the former couple’s inner circle believes the exes “will get back together.”

For the time being, a source confirmed to Us that they plan to share “50/50” custody of their 20-month-old daughter, Stormi.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

